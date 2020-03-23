While attempting a international transfer from Qatar to the UK. I checked the online rate according to XE, and was QAR 1 -> 0.2387 GBP. When going online to setup the transfer, the bank was exchanging at QAR 1 -> 0.2301 GBP.

I want to transfer QAR 230,000.

XE rate = 54,901 GBP.

Qatar Bank rate = 52,923 GBP.

That a little over two thousand pounds I'm losing in the process. This goes far beyond any fees they may charge. I understand that some banks set the rate at the start of the day, but I checked that too and there is still a large discrepancy.

Is there a rational reason for this or am I being ripped off? Is there a better/cheaper way of sending money that reflects a better exchange rate?