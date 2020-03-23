Background

I'm based in the UK and I am working my final week before I start my new job in a different organisation. I am in deficit of 14 days holiday and I've just received my final payslip.

I work Monday to Friday, 37 hours a week, 7.4 hours a day. My last day is the 27th March.

Problem

My final salary is a lot less than I expected, they have deducted ¾ of my pay so I am left with only ¼.

The following are calculations that were used to work out my last pay.

Calculations for how much I owe for holiday pay

Hourly Rate = Annual Pay / 52 / 37

Daily Rate = Hourly Rate x 7.4

Holiday Cost = Daily Rate x 14

Calculation for how much I get on my last Month (March)

Base Pay = Annual Pay / 12 / 31 x 27

Gross Pay = Base Pay – Holiday Cost

Question

Are the calculations they have provided correct?