0

Background

I'm based in the UK and I am working my final week before I start my new job in a different organisation. I am in deficit of 14 days holiday and I've just received my final payslip.

I work Monday to Friday, 37 hours a week, 7.4 hours a day. My last day is the 27th March.

Problem

My final salary is a lot less than I expected, they have deducted ¾ of my pay so I am left with only ¼.

The following are calculations that were used to work out my last pay.

Calculations for how much I owe for holiday pay

  • Hourly Rate = Annual Pay / 52 / 37
  • Daily Rate = Hourly Rate x 7.4
  • Holiday Cost = Daily Rate x 14

Calculation for how much I get on my last Month (March)

  • Base Pay = Annual Pay / 12 / 31 x 27
  • Gross Pay = Base Pay – Holiday Cost

Question

Are the calculations they have provided correct?

|improve this question
New contributor
GlowIn is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

GlowIn is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.