0

Vineer Bhansali in his book Tail Risk Hedging makes some claims regarding portfolio protection:

  1. For losses of 0% to -5%, just diversification
  2. For losses of -5% to -15%, alternative betas (momentum)
  3. For losses of -15% to -25%, explicit put options
  4. For losses of -25% and bigger, cash

However, he doesn't clarify how exactly cash protects a portfolio against losses. What he meant to say was just to buy the stock when the price is low? I just can't see how this could protect against the loss. Any help would be appreciated.

|improve this question
New contributor
Ricardo is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Ricardo is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.