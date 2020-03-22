0

The ETF that I'm looking at in particular is ZCN.

According to Yahoo Finance, the total annual return for this ETF in 2010 was 13.63%.

I'm trying to arrive at this number using the historical prices, but I'm quite far off.

Here are the Yahoo Finance links to the annual performance and historical daily prices:
- Total annual return
- Historical daily prices

If I use the adjusted close price on 12/31/2010 and 12/31/2009, I get:
12.5% (14.13/12.56 - 1)

If I use the close price on 12/31/2010 and 12/31/2009 and add all the dividends, I get:
12.37% ((18.30+.101+.105+.103)/16.56 - 1)

I'm off by more than 1%. What am I doing wrong?

