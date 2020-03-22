The price has nothing to do with anything here. The ETFs are designed to replicate the return.

Illustrative Example:

Say you have two ETFs both designed to replicate the return of an index. Call these ETFs A and B. Whether you buy 1 share of ETF A for $100 or 2 shares of ETF B for $50, you have invested $100.

Each ETF manager will take your money along with the money of others who have bought the ETF and go out and buy the stocks in the index in the correct weights. Now, this isn't exactly the way it works but for our purposes let's assume so because if we get into the finer details of ETF creation it will just be confusing.

So let's assume you were the only investor in either ETF and the market went up 1% the next day.

- ETF manager A bought $100 worth of the index and so made $1 and the 1 share of ETF A that you bought is now worth $101.

- ETF manager B bought $100 worth of the index and so made $1 and now your two shares of ETF B are each worth $50.50, for a total of $101.

Note that the ETFs may have slightly different expense ratios.