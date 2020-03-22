1

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that replicate the performance of the index are issued by The Vanguard Group (NYSE Arca: VOO), iShares (NYSE Arca: IVV), and State Street Corporation (NYSE Arca: SPY).

If I look up the quote for each ETF, I get these prices:

  • VOO at $210.74
  • IVV at $231.16
  • SPY at $228.80

Why aren't prices closer to each other, if they all replicate the S&P 500 index? Is it because each ETF comes packaged with various non-S&P 500 stocks inside?

The price has nothing to do with anything here. The ETFs are designed to replicate the return.

Illustrative Example:

Say you have two ETFs both designed to replicate the return of an index. Call these ETFs A and B. Whether you buy 1 share of ETF A for $100 or 2 shares of ETF B for $50, you have invested $100.

Each ETF manager will take your money along with the money of others who have bought the ETF and go out and buy the stocks in the index in the correct weights. Now, this isn't exactly the way it works but for our purposes let's assume so because if we get into the finer details of ETF creation it will just be confusing.

So let's assume you were the only investor in either ETF and the market went up 1% the next day.
- ETF manager A bought $100 worth of the index and so made $1 and the 1 share of ETF A that you bought is now worth $101.
- ETF manager B bought $100 worth of the index and so made $1 and now your two shares of ETF B are each worth $50.50, for a total of $101.

Note that the ETFs may have slightly different expense ratios.

  • Thanks for the clear explanation! There's one thing I want to confirm though: are all the ETFs listed in my OP pure S&P 500 trackers, or do they also contain non-S&P 500 assets? – Paul Razvan Berg 41 mins ago
  • Those three are all trying their best to replicate the return of the index. They may have some little thing here or there for cash mgmt reasons or some such but they don't do things like [buy a little more of XYZ because we think it's going to go up]. – RWP 33 mins ago
  • I agree that ETF prices are all relative but fund managers seem to have set the initial price based on the S&P 500. So to me there is a deeper question of why did they diverge? Is it due to expense ratio, slightly different portfolios, or something else? – Craig W 6 mins ago

