At the time of posting this question, the S&P 500 index stands at $2,304.92.

As per Investopedia, the largest ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is State Street Global Advisors' SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which stands at $226.35, approximately a tenth of the index's value.

Why is this the case, and the ETF price is not the index value itself? Is it a convention?