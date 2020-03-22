1

One central observation is that the vast majority of Robo-Advisors base their investment approach on ETFs. About 70% of the examined providers even operate on an “ETF-only” approach, to maximize cost-efficiency for highly diversified yet small portfolios. (source)

To me this seems like a really good deal for the company offering the robo advisor and a really bad deal for the customer. After all, choosing a handful of index based funds in various geographic regions is not a complicated operation and will reflect the overall market performance quite well while maintaining a good diversity.

Is there any good reason to pay a fee of typically 0.5-1% for a robo advisor?

If you already have the necessary knowledge to create and rebalance over time a portfolio that is appropriate for you and your financial goals, then you shouldn't pay anyone for such advice. In this case you could

(A) just get a Vanguard, or the like, target retirement date fund.

(B) do it all yourself with ETFs or mutual funds or whatever else you wanted.

If you don't have all of the necessary knowledge, then a robo-advisor, that will suggest an appropriate portfolio for you and do tax-optimization, can be helpful.

Many robo-advisors:

  • Charge 0.25-0.50% of assets, lower than what you indicated.
  • Are geared towards individuals with low assets. They recommend a portfolio of ETFs where those ETFs typically have low expense ratios AND no minimums AND where those ETFs won't have hidden tax-bombs (in the form of unrealized gains) in them, which is the case with some mutual funds.
