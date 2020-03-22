If you already have the necessary knowledge to create and rebalance over time a portfolio that is appropriate for you and your financial goals, then you shouldn't pay anyone for such advice. In this case you could

(A) just get a Vanguard, or the like, target retirement date fund.

(B) do it all yourself with ETFs or mutual funds or whatever else you wanted.

If you don't have all of the necessary knowledge, then a robo-advisor, that will suggest an appropriate portfolio for you and do tax-optimization, can be helpful.

Many robo-advisors: