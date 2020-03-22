One central observation is that the vast majority of Robo-Advisors base their investment approach on ETFs. About 70% of the examined providers even operate on an “ETF-only” approach, to maximize cost-efficiency for highly diversified yet small portfolios. (source)
To me this seems like a really good deal for the company offering the robo advisor and a really bad deal for the customer. After all, choosing a handful of index based funds in various geographic regions is not a complicated operation and will reflect the overall market performance quite well while maintaining a good diversity.
Is there any good reason to pay a fee of typically 0.5-1% for a robo advisor?