I am trying to fetch Brazilian stock prices with Alpha Vantage API. For this example, I'll talk about PETR4. I have used Alpha Vantage Search Endpoint. It returns the symbol of the currency:

{ "bestMatches": [ { "1. symbol": "PETR4.SAO", ... } }

Nevertheless, the TIME_SERIES_DAILY endpoint (or any other as a matter of fact) returns an error:

"Error Message": "Invalid API call. Please retry or visit the documentation (https://www.alphavantage.co/documentation/) for TIME_SERIES_DAILY."

Notice that it works with GOOG ticker, for example.