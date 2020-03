Friday last ie on Mar 20, 3020, the prices of WTI crude were reported as $19.84 (approximately) - this was the closing price on Markets.businessinsider.com and Market watch, sites which both provide reliable information about WTI crude. On other sites the price was reported to be in the region of $22.63 on OilPrice.net closing on March 20. Any reason for discrepancy? What is the correct price closing?