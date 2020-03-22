0

I'm new to investing.

If I buy hypothetical stock that meets this criterion:

  • 100 shares at $100 per share
  • Shares increase in value by 10% per year
  • Inflation is 2% per year

In today dollars, what will the value of the stocks be?

