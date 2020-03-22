0

I'm new to investing.

If I buy hypothetical stock that meets this criterion:

  • 100 shares at $100 per share
  • Shares increase in value by 10% per year
  • Inflation is 2% per year

In today's dollars, what will the value of the stocks be in 25 years?

|improve this question
New contributor
Wilson is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

Real growth is 8% per year, so in n years one share will be worth (in today’s money): 100 x (1.08 ^ n). Remember not to ignore dividends when calculating the total return.

|improve this answer
  • Is there, by chance, a typo in that formula? – Wilson 1 hour ago
  • @MikeScott If we take 30 years as an example, 100*(1.10^30)/(1.02^30)=963.33; 100*(1.08^30)=1006.26. – base64 1 hour ago

Your Answer

Wilson is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.