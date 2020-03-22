I have a question about how to write down the (column c) Business/investment use percentage of a listed property, for tax year 2019.

I'm currently working with line 26 and 27, Property used more/less than 50% in a qualified business use .

When writing down the percentage, do I account for the months that I owned and used in the tax year?

For example, if I purchased the product in early December of the tax year, do I take the percentage from 0.09 (1 divided by 12), let's say I used the item 80% of that month, then is it 7.2% 0.09 * .8 = 0.072 ?

Another example, a product purchased in March with 60% usage, is it 50%? (10/12 * 0.6) = 0.5 .

Lastly, if I had gigs only a few months during the time of owning the product, then do I account for the usage during those months only?