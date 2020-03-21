While the IRS has a page on the Coronavirus impact is there any resource on handling the various State Income taxes. Are they extended like the Federal Income tax or do I have some relief due the declining economic conditions?
-
Admin: as this is a timely issue along with its link only nature, I'm okay with post modification or removal once the current situation has normalized. – Morrison Chang 24 mins ago
A resource where individuals and small business owners can check is:
The American Institute of Certified Professional Accountants document on Coronavirus State Filing Relief
The document is broken down by state and has links to the various state income tax agencies. As the situation is changing, the document is being updated (although I don't know how frequently, but as of March 21, 2020 there appear to be March 20 updates).
Additionally here is the link to AICPA Coronavirus Resource Center