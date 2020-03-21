A resource where individuals and small business owners can check is:

The American Institute of Certified Professional Accountants document on Coronavirus State Filing Relief

The document is broken down by state and has links to the various state income tax agencies. As the situation is changing, the document is being updated (although I don't know how frequently, but as of March 21, 2020 there appear to be March 20 updates).

Additionally here is the link to AICPA Coronavirus Resource Center