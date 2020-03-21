My credit score reflects the ratio of balance to my credit limit too high on my one active credit card and proportion of loan balance to loan amount too high on my mortgage. As stated I only have one active credit card having consolidated and paid off all my other cards. My mortgage loan was for less than half the value of our property having put down a substantial amount and taking out a low-interest 15-year mortgage. We have substantial savings and could pay off both these accounts at any time with minimal impact on our finances. Is there any way to accurately display a score than is more indicative of our real financial health?