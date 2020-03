I like the following Mutual Fund

FNBGX Fidelity® Long-Term Treasury Bond Index Fund

https://fundresearch.fidelity.com/mutual-funds/ratings/31635V232

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/FNBGX/

https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/fund/fnbgx

However, I am looking for an equivalent ETF.

Is there any ETF that is equivalent or nearly equivalent to FNBGX?

Thank you in advance.