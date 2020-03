Currently there are talks of issuing a $1000 payout to all American citizens earning less than $130,000. Presuming the final number of recepients is 200 million people, this is equivalent to injecting 200 billion dollars into the economy out of thin air.

But of course money cannot be artificially increased without causing inflation, as demonstrated by the extreme example of Zimbabwe in the last decade. So how much value could the US dollar be expected to lose if the plan goes ahead?