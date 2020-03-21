Let's say I believe there is a 50% chance TSLA goes to 300 and I'm a long term Tesla bull trying to accumualte more shares.

I've filled my boots so far, but still have 20k and thinking what's a good strategy to get more shares.

What I'm considering:

selling PUTs at 350, expiry in 150 days, or even 300 days. From what I've read they're most likely to expire as whoever bought them would just sell them to someone else and if TSLA stays above 350 at the time of expiration, I would have accumulated 0 shares. Doesn't sound right to me, what's your take?

just buying in certain amount every week until I'm happy with allocation

I'm new to this so I wanted to keep it simple.

If I believe TSLA goes to 1k in 2-3 years my main concern would be not accumulating enough.

Job is safe as I work remotely and otcher cash is secured so I don't worry about hoarding cash.