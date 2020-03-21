I moved to Massachusetts in the second half of 2019 and started a new job. I'm trying to calculate my exemption for the 2019 tax year. The "2019 Massachusetts Nonresident or Part-Year Resident Income Tax" guide says:

"Part-year residents. Prorate your total exemp- tions claimed on Form 1-NR/PY by multiplying line 22a by line 3 and entering the result in line 22. This amount represents your prorated exemp- tions as a part-year resident."

I just want to clarify—does this mean I have a smaller exemption because I lived in the state for less time? It just seems backwards to me that I would pay more taxes even though I lived in the state for a smaller amount of time, so I want to make sure I'm reading this correctly.

Also as bonus, does anyone know how common this tax policy is across states? I'm curious if there's precedent for it or if it's a MA special snowflake :).