Due to the spread of coronavirus, there is the possibility that the university I attend will close (no courses offered) for the upcoming term (May to August).

I am currently in part-time studies and in the grace period for the BC student loan. My grace period will end on June 1, 2020 if I do not take full-time studies in the upcoming term and either apply for a new loan or apply for interest-free status (if I do this, the grace period resets and I will have another 6 months before it ends). Once the grace period is over, it is not possible to re-enter it.

I live in British Columbia, Canada. From online research, there are articles about Canada suspending federal student loan payments during this crisis. These do not seem to be talking about the grace period, but only the repayment with interest.

How can I ensure I am still in the grace period (in 6 months) if the university I attend does not offer any courses for the upcoming term?