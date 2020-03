I invested 102€ on a P2P site on a business loan. Here are the details of the loan:

Issue date: 18.01.2020 (DD//MM/YYYY date format)

18.01.2020 (DD//MM/YYYY date format) Maturity date: 18.03.2020

18.03.2020 Interest rate: 13% annually.

I bought in on 29.01.2020. The total interest I got from the loan was 1.78€.

How I thought it was calculated:

In my case: 102x13/(100*4) = 3.315€

What is the actual formula for calculating P2P lending interest?