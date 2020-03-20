Hi I'm trying to forecast the price of crude oil and based on that either go long or short crude oil. When investing/trading stocks I normally do dcf analysises or so on the company to get the intrinsic value of the company and then I use technicals to trade. Now I'm trying to do the same for crude oil and I've seen that I need to analyse the supply and demand for oil and then forecast that to forecast the oil price. How would I do a supply and demand analysis for crude oil?