I'm sorry for this newbie question, but I'm a programmer and I'm trying to understand the domain of a particular software.

For "regular" sales order there usually is a fixed quantity and a fixed price and therefore a fixed total. The order is often later directly transformed into an invoice and billed.

How can I deal with sales order where the quantity before hand is unknown? For example request for support that is billed hourly depending on the amount of hours it takes for our operators to complete the job?

  • Apart from being off-topic here, this is a very broad question: "how do I deal with..." could cover simply saving the details of the order, creating some kind of "authorisation" record to allow later billing (probably up to some maximum number of hours) and a whole raft of other things that will be specific to the particular piece of software that you are writing. In short: the only person likely to be able to help you is your manager (or, if you're working on your own, your customer(s)). – TripeHound 59 mins ago

