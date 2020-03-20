I'm sorry for this newbie question, but I'm a programmer and I'm trying to understand the domain of a particular software.

For "regular" sales order there usually is a fixed quantity and a fixed price and therefore a fixed total. The order is often later directly transformed into an invoice and billed.

How can I deal with sales order where the quantity before hand is unknown? For example request for support that is billed hourly depending on the amount of hours it takes for our operators to complete the job?