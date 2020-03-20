Banks aren't usually involved in this, at least not directly. The website offering the deal might need to loan additional money from a bank to cover for the money being paid later (if the deal is very successful).

But let's examine a simple example. The consumer is being offered a product worth $100, but is allowed to pay it in four installments of $25, to be paid every three months. The website might need to loan that $100 from the bank (some of it for three months, some of it for longer) and let's say that costs them $5. So that means they receive a net value of $95 for the product. This is likely still profitable for them; they just deem that more consumers will go for the $100-in-four-installments deal than for a one-time discounted price of $95.

In this case, a bank will get money from the website, but it might be a different bank than the bank of the consumer.