I have a very simple question:
I wonder how bank get money from "without fees paiement in X times" that are often proposed on e-commerce web sites ? Is it the e-commerce that payes interests ?
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I have a very simple question:
I wonder how bank get money from "without fees paiement in X times" that are often proposed on e-commerce web sites ? Is it the e-commerce that payes interests ?