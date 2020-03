I was reading over the latest bill draft for the stimulus payments of 1200 by the US government. I am currently living and working abroad for a non-US company. I report my income to the IRS and earn below the threshold for paying US taxes.

I read in the bill had a stipulation of a minimum of "2500 net income." However, I'm not certain if my reported overseas income counts towards this or not. It's also worth noting I earn below the $75000 USD threshold that they stated for receiving the check.