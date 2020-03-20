0

Using the Ameritrade app, the close price ( market is closed ) shows a close price of $5.26. The actual close price is $5.78 in other apps and a simple web search.

Is there a reason for this?

Make sure that the data that you are looking at is for the close of regular trading hours. Some data providers will also include after hours quotes and they are usually different.

FWIW, I have two brokerage accounts open in real time and occasionally I see that Ameritrade takes a second or two to update and catch up to my primary account.

  • Thanks for the reply. In Ameritrade, RRR is shown as: 5.26 (39.89%) Bid Ask 5.40 5.69 -- A search will show the close @ $5.78 with after hours @ $5.76 - this is long after the close. If you attempt a trade, the ask is below the actual price? – Mark 11 mins ago

