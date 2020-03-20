Using the Ameritrade app, the close price ( market is closed ) shows a close price of $5.26. The actual close price is $5.78 in other apps and a simple web search.
Is there a reason for this?
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Using the Ameritrade app, the close price ( market is closed ) shows a close price of $5.26. The actual close price is $5.78 in other apps and a simple web search.
Is there a reason for this?
Make sure that the data that you are looking at is for the close of regular trading hours. Some data providers will also include after hours quotes and they are usually different.
FWIW, I have two brokerage accounts open in real time and occasionally I see that Ameritrade takes a second or two to update and catch up to my primary account.