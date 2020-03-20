I need some help calculating my spouse's and my max employer contribution for each of our Solo 401Ks for 2019. We both had some self-employment income for 2019, as well as W-2 income.

My two 1099s sum up to a total of $53,375

My spouse only had one 1099 for a total of $870

Consider these our net income for the sake of simplicity. We each have a self proprietorship (no LLCs, S-Corps etc).

We also made contributions to our employer sponsored 401Ks (on the W-2 income), but I don't think this really matters as my question pertains to only employer side contributions to our Solo 401Ks, and not employee side contributions. Please let me know if this is important and I'll make sure to add the details to the question. I'm also not sure if our W2 income matters here.

I've seen lots of calculators out there for this, like this one. I'm not sure if the calculator's result is accurate, and I also want to make sure I understand math behind the calculation, so I would appreciate if you could walk me over each of the steps to get to the result.