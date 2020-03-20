Suppose an ETF is structured to track an index
and that that index is maintained by some financial institution
and that financial institution goes bankrupt and is no longer around to maintain that tracked index
What happens to the ETF?
First, nothing. The index content doesn't change so much every day, so the ETF still represents about the correct mix, for weeks if not months to come. Any further action depends on the company that offers it:
Either way, the actual impact is minimal to the investors.
Read the prospectus. It will give information about this scenario. For example, in the prospectus for VOO it says
The Fund reserves the right to substitute a different index for the index it currently tracks if the current index is discontinued, if the Fund‘s agreement with the sponsor of its target index is terminated, or for any other reason determined in good faith by the Fund’s board of trustees. In any such instance, the substitute index would represent the same market segment as the current index.