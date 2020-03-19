If I buy Bitcoins, I can "physically" store the bitcoin on my computer and back it up as much as I want. AFAIK, stocks don't have that option. So where are they stored?

For example, if I buy stocks in some company on GenericStockTradingApp (GSTA), is there some regulatory agency that keeps track of that? Or it is just a piece of a data in some GSTA database? If so, does that mean I could lose it if GSTA went out of business or lost all their data? And how are stocks moved into/out of the GSTA exchange?