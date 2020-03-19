With all the other news, it seems like the fed eliminating the Fractional reserve requirements for banks in is not getting so much attention. Everyone is talking about the Fed Discount rate, which I think has far less direct affect on consumers, but this change worries me.

I'm curious if the effects of this on individuals who store/borrow assets with banks will be as deleterious as it seems at first blush. Does this really mean that banks can loan out 100% of their cash reserves? It would seem that this increases a risk of bank runs considerably, to a level that I am not confident that the FDIC is prepared to cover.

Should I be concerned about this change in my personal finances, and how worried should I be about this?