Both myself and my spouse have FSA accounts through our jobs. We both submitted the same medical expense to each of our individual accounts. Is there a penalty for doing that? Do FSA companies submit expenses to the IRS or talk to each other? Our insurances are handled by different health care companies.

David is a new contributor to this site.
The IRS will not directly fine your for this. But, FSAs through an employer must follow the IRS rules which state that an expense is only eligible to be paid through an FSA once. If you or your spouses plan discovers this they will make you pay back the money. Not technically illegal, but very unethical...

If a plan is paying for expenses that have already been paid for elsewhere the IRS could deem the whole plan as non-compliant and all expenses are rejected and immediately become taxable, for you and all other employees on the plan. This is really only likely if you are submitting duplicate expenses to the same plan (e.g., paying with FSA debit card and later also getting a reimbursement), and the plan fails to catch it. But, do you really want to be responsible for that if it does happen?

See this FSA store page for more info.

You or your spouse should contact the employer or FSA custodian and tell them it was a mistaken expense and needs to be corrected. Most likely they will just have you pay back the money.

  • The IRS isn't made of lunatics. They're not going to shut down a FSA plan for one individual participant's honest, minor mistake. – ceejayoz 41 mins ago
  • @ceejayoz note the "could", but you are correct, edited to clarify – Nosjack 39 mins ago

David is a new contributor.

