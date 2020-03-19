The IRS will not directly fine your for this. But, FSAs through an employer must follow the IRS rules which state that an expense is only eligible to be paid through an FSA once. If you or your spouses plan discovers this they will make you pay back the money. Not technically illegal, but very unethical...

If a plan is paying for expenses that have already been paid for elsewhere the IRS could deem the whole plan as non-compliant and all expenses are rejected and immediately become taxable, for you and all other employees on the plan. This is really only likely if you are submitting duplicate expenses to the same plan (e.g., paying with FSA debit card and later also getting a reimbursement), and the plan fails to catch it. But, do you really want to be responsible for that if it does happen?

See this FSA store page for more info.

You or your spouse should contact the employer or FSA custodian and tell them it was a mistaken expense and needs to be corrected. Most likely they will just have you pay back the money.