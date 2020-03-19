Why don't they reverse stock split to uplift their share prices?

Stock splits (and reverse-splits) are a zero-sum activity. It's like trading 10 dimes for a dollar bill. The company is not worth any more or less after the fact. It used to be that a lower share price was desired since it would enable more investors that had to buy shares in 100-share lots. Nowadays, with index funds dominating the market, that benefit has largely gone away, which is why you see companies like Amazon and Apple decide not to split their shares that are worth hundreds or thousands of dollars per share.

A reverse split may be required in order to stay listed on exchanges, but it often seen as a large negative signal, much like suspending a dividend.

So companies have no financial incentive to split or reverse split, but often have behavioral incentives not to reverse split.