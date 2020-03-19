0

COVID-19 has caused many large-caps' stocks to tumble like Spirit, Husky Energy ($2.75). Why don't they reverse stock split to uplift their share prices?

Even smaller companies may also wish to avoid stock splits because of a danger of share values falling too low. There have been cases where companies have split shares only to see the stock market dive, pushing shares below $10. Psychologically, this may turn off some shareholders, and in extreme cases, share prices may be too low for a company to be listed on an exchange. Companies will avoid splitting to protect themselves from this possibility.

    But if they're not too low to be listed on an exchange, share values don't really matter. You may as well ask why companies don't split/unsplit their stock every week to keep the price at exactly $20. – user253751 43 mins ago
  • @user253751 Isn't your last sentence a Straw Man? I'm asking why companies don't unsplit when stock prices have plummeted because of a pandemic like this, not why they "don't split/unsplit their stock every week to keep the price at exactly $20"? – Greek - Area 51 Proposal 38 mins ago
  • And the answer is probably "they have no reason to..." If they do have a reason to, then they will. – user253751 36 mins ago
    What do you expect increasing their share price that way will accomplish? – glibdud 14 mins ago
Why don't they reverse stock split to uplift their share prices?

Stock splits (and reverse-splits) are a zero-sum activity. It's like trading 10 dimes for a dollar bill. The company is not worth any more or less after the fact. It used to be that a lower share price was desired since it would enable more investors that had to buy shares in 100-share lots. Nowadays, with index funds dominating the market, that benefit has largely gone away, which is why you see companies like Amazon and Apple decide not to split their shares that are worth hundreds or thousands of dollars per share.

A reverse split may be required in order to stay listed on exchanges, but it often seen as a large negative signal, much like suspending a dividend.

So companies have no financial incentive to split or reverse split, but often have behavioral incentives not to reverse split.

