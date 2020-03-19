COVID-19 has caused many large-caps' stocks to tumble like Spirit, Husky Energy ($2.75). Why don't they reverse stock split to uplift their share prices?
Even smaller companies may also wish to avoid stock splits because of a danger of share values falling too low. There have been cases where companies have split shares only to see the stock market dive, pushing shares below $10. Psychologically, this may turn off some shareholders, and in extreme cases, share prices may be too low for a company to be listed on an exchange. Companies will avoid splitting to protect themselves from this possibility.