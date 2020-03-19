2

I'm asking for all securities traded like ETFs, but I'll exemplify with stocks. Ford is trading at around $4, GM $16, MSFT $142.

Suppose that the same horrific Systematic Risk besets each 3 stocks. "Both the NYSE and the Nasdaq require a minimum security listing price of $4 per share." Doubtless GS and MSFT can afford to drop further, but F can't as it's almost $4 already.

  • It tells you that Ford is unlikely to drop by $5. – user253751 48 mins ago
No, price by itself actually tells us nothing about the risk of the underlying business.

Consider 2 companies: each owns a single factory that produces goods worth, say, $1M of profit in a year. Let's say that an income stream of $1M / year. Let's say that income stream is about as risky as the stock market in general, and let's assume the current cost of risk in the market is such that returns are ~10% per year. This means that to earn $1M per year, a 'fair' risk-adjusted value of the company would be $10M.

Now assume company A has 1,000,000 shares outstanding, and company B has 50,000 shares outstanding. Company A shares would be $10 each, and company B shares would be $200 shares each. A 10% drop in value could happen to each equally, because the underlying business is identical.

Note that Base64's great answer shows that actually, typically companies with lower prices are more volatile - and this has to do with social factors around what price company stock is often set at - typically "penny stocks" (trading for Under $1 per share) are new ventures that are not proven yet - but this is not really something necessarily true, just something that often happens due to expectations.

After the Edited Question

The answer is: On Average, Stocks with lower price per share are more volatile, but price is not a good predictor.

Here is the plot of 4900 US stocks:

enter image description here

Before the Edited Question

No. Volatility is measured in standard deviation of percentage change or logarithmic return.

Furthermore, the effect of Systematic Risk on those 3 stocks depends of Multi-Factor Model Beta of each stock.

Perform Linear Regression of Stock Return = Alpha + Beta1 x Systematic Risk + Beta2 x Market Risk to get Beta1.

P.S. Some say that a stock of $0.01 could not drastically go any lower. The next day, the stock became $0.005.

Are you aware of "Reverse Splits"? Ford can merge 10 shares into one, making each new stock worth approximately $40. It's perceived as a bad event, because it tells potential buyers that Ford itself doesn't expect a rebound above $4. But the alternative (delisting) is probably worse.

