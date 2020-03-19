No, price by itself actually tells us nothing about the risk of the underlying business.

Consider 2 companies: each owns a single factory that produces goods worth, say, $1M of profit in a year. Let's say that an income stream of $1M / year. Let's say that income stream is about as risky as the stock market in general, and let's assume the current cost of risk in the market is such that returns are ~10% per year. This means that to earn $1M per year, a 'fair' risk-adjusted value of the company would be $10M.

Now assume company A has 1,000,000 shares outstanding, and company B has 50,000 shares outstanding. Company A shares would be $10 each, and company B shares would be $200 shares each. A 10% drop in value could happen to each equally, because the underlying business is identical.

Note that Base64's great answer shows that actually, typically companies with lower prices are more volatile - and this has to do with social factors around what price company stock is often set at - typically "penny stocks" (trading for Under $1 per share) are new ventures that are not proven yet - but this is not really something necessarily true, just something that often happens due to expectations.