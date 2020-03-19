I am working as a researcher in a University outside my own country. I want to know is it possible to buy shares or should I ask for permission from university or the government of that country (Its a European country BTW)? Any help in this regard will be much appreciated. Thanks in advance.
Generally, ask your broker, they should know what the requirements are. – user253751 1 hour ago
What are possible concerns? – Bernhard Döbler 1 hour ago
@BernhardDöbler For example in my country of origin it is not legal for a government worker to have another business. So I am not sure if this also applies here – Frank Moses 40 mins ago