I am working as a researcher in a University outside my own country. I want to know is it possible to buy shares or should I ask for permission from university or the government of that country (Its a European country BTW)? Any help in this regard will be much appreciated. Thanks in advance.

  • Generally, ask your broker, they should know what the requirements are. – user253751 1 hour ago
  • What are possible concerns? – Bernhard Döbler 1 hour ago
  • @BernhardDöbler For example in my country of origin it is not legal for a government worker to have another business. So I am not sure if this also applies here – Frank Moses 40 mins ago

