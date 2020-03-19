I am looking at an EMEA liquidity report.

One measure I am interested in is the volatility. The report includes a list of various indexes and the "Average Volatility " for a period of 5 days expressed as a percentage.

I can't make sense of how this is calculated.

I have the underlying figures that allow me to try to calculate this metric, but I can't understand how it was calculated that FTSE100 had an Volatility of 59% between the between the 2nd and 6th of March. 59% percent of what??

Any leads/ideas as to how this metric can be found would be welcome.

Thanks