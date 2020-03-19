0

I am looking at an EMEA liquidity report.

One measure I am interested in is the volatility. The report includes a list of various indexes and the "Average Volatility " for a period of 5 days expressed as a percentage.

I can't make sense of how this is calculated.

I have the underlying figures that allow me to try to calculate this metric, but I can't understand how it was calculated that FTSE100 had an Volatility of 59% between the between the 2nd and 6th of March. 59% percent of what??

Any leads/ideas as to how this metric can be found would be welcome.

Thanks

|improve this question
New contributor
whatisit is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Volatility is typically expressed as an annualized standard deviation of periodic movements. so a "59% volatility" most likely means that there's a 68% (1 sd) chance that the index will move 59% (up or down) or less in 1 year (~252 business days). To convert an annual volatility to a daily one, you divide by the square root of 252 (# of trading days in a typical year), so the daily volatility for that period was 

59% / sqrt(252) = 3.7%.

That means in that period there was about a 68% chance that the daily change is 3.7% or less (or, that there's a 32% change that the daily change will be more that 3.7%).

|improve this answer
  • Hey, thanks for your answer, instructive. My question is more about how the actual 78% value (was 78, not 59) was actually calculated. For STOXX 600, for the period of time from 2nd and 6th of March, they calculate an 'Avg volatility %' of 78%, I have the opening, closing, high and low prices for that index. How can I arrive at that figure. Doing a simple standard deviation on the days' price doesn't seem to do it. Thanks – – whatisit 31 mins ago
  • What standard deviation do you get? Take the sd of daily returns (% change from previous day) and multiply it by sqrt(252) – D Stanley 10 mins ago

Your Answer

whatisit is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.