It really seems to be the case. Every person I grew up with or have ever heard of or come into contact with has this (to me) baffling understanding about everything related to economy, taxes, investing, trading these abstract financial papers/"instruments", running a company, doing bookmarking, know about loopholes, etc.

And no, I did not grow up in New York City with a small clique of financial Einsteins, which it almost sounds like from my above explanation of how I perceive things... I spent most of my life on "Skid Row", so to speak.

The most frustrating part is that I'm not a "typical average idiot" personality-wise. I actually do find numbers and keeping databases/tables of data/figures fascinating. Statistics and graphs are also very interested to me. It's just that my brain can't seem to comprehend and/or retain all the complexities of this "financial system" as it exists today. There seems to be infinite, endless ultra-complex stuff to learn about, to the point where I'm quickly overwhelmed each time I try to "read up on this stuff", from constantly being bombarded with new and ambiguous terms which each branch out into many more terms which I'm expected to already understand.

Frankly, even though I would genuinely love to already be an expert on this, I'm also violently disinterested in the process of learning about it, due to my very low energy, inability to focus, and limited brain capacity in terms of grasping complex things which I'm not directly and overwhelmingly interested in. It's extremely difficult for me to muster up the will to, at a relatively late point in my life, when everything is falling apart all around me, try to cram this esoteric and cryptic information into my poor brain which does enjoy a challenge, but within reason!

I feel unique in a bad, unwanted way. It appears as if this "modern world" expects you to simply understand these things, and also expects you to have an interest in it. At the same time, the general public appears to be getting dumber and dumber at a frightening pace, so I'm not sure how these conflicting observations fit together. I suppose I'm biased from spending some important years of my childhood around people who were much smarter than I overall, and also, I guess you never hear about or see my "fellow losers".

Still, I'm frightened by still somehow feeling like a child in terms of mental capacity, in terms of fitting into this society. Whenever people start talking about their "portfolio", my skin starts crawling from feeling like a stupid kid. When they talk about stocks -- I'm not talking about people in suits and briefcases yelling "sell!" and "buy!" into a cellphone -- all I think is: "Huh? How can they know about this? Who taught them this? How did they figure it out? Why didn't I do the same?"