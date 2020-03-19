is there a good book where it allows me to grasp the understanding of how the world works in an economy sense such as when I read the news on foreign exchange drops, or interest rate and its importance on the wolf economy, the Lehman brothers subprime mortgage crisis etc ...

I just want to have a good understanding on how things in general work such as stock markets, how the worlds economy works in general. Are there any good references or books I can read to gain some deeper understanding on how the world revolves around financially?