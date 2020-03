If I held shares of a specific stock since 2016 in one account (let's say Fidelity) and would like to day trade the same stock in another account (E-trade) would the cost basis be treated separately between the accounts?

For example:

1/1/2016 Purchase 100 shares in Fidelity at $10

1/1/2020 Purchase 5 shares in E-trade at $20

1/5/2020 Sell 5 shares in E-trade at $30

Will the basis of the sale be $10/share or $20/share?

Would the above example show a profit of $50 or $100?