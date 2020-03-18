I don't know if it applies to other countries, but in Canada practically all auto and home insurers routinely raise your insurance premiums after you make a claim, even for not-at-fault and purely accidental claims. I recently received a letter from my home insurer that proudly promised not to raise my premium after my first claim, as if it were an act of incredible generosity on their side.

If I understand correctly the mechanics of calculating premiums, they take into account the probability of insurable accidents and expected claim amounts. The probability is based on my age, income level, marital status, the location where I live, the frequency of accidents of various types in that location, etc.

The fact that I have a no-fault accident, e.g. my car's door gets dinged in a parking lot, or a tree branch breaks my house window, should not change the probability of future accidents or expected claim amounts. If that is true, how then they justify raising premiums (apart from "we want moar money")?