0

I don't know if it applies to other countries, but in Canada practically all auto and home insurers routinely raise your insurance premiums after you make a claim, even for not-at-fault and purely accidental claims. I recently received a letter from my home insurer that proudly promised not to raise my premium after my first claim, as if it were an act of incredible generosity on their side.

If I understand correctly the mechanics of calculating premiums, they take into account the probability of insurable accidents and expected claim amounts. The probability is based on my age, income level, marital status, the location where I live, the frequency of accidents of various types in that location, etc.

The fact that I have a no-fault accident, e.g. my car's door gets dinged in a parking lot, or a tree branch breaks my house window, should not change the probability of future accidents or expected claim amounts. If that is true, how then they justify raising premiums (apart from "we want moar money")?

|improve this question
0

The probability of a claim is based on any and every factor they can use -- if statistics say that people who own dogs are more likely to make a claim, they'll consider adding a question about dog ownership to the insurance application.

By far the strongest indication that someone will make a claim in the future is that they've made a claim in the past. This covers all sorts of "hidden factors" that the insurance company can't account for with the other statistics they look at. For example, maybe there's something about how you park that makes it harder for others to judge where your car is, or maybe you've surrounded your house with eucalyptus trees.

|improve this answer
  • By far the strongest indication that someone will make a claim in the future is that they've made a claim in the past -- any source for that? Sounds counter-intuitive. Following this logic, when I buy insurance I have not made any claims yet, so the probability of me making a claim in the future is near 0. – mustaccio 50 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.