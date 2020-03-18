1

I came by some cash a year ago, so I put $20,000 in a Certificate of Deposit which will end this weekend (at about $20.5K). Now I'm wondering what to do with it. I don't really know much about investing, so I'm wondering what the most logical long-term move would be for me right now.

  • My bank currently has CDs from 6 months to 5 years, all at 0.75% interest.

  • But I've heard that investing in stock indexes is low risk over long periods of time. If I were to put this money in an index now (while the market is plummeting) would this be a smart way to start saving for retirement?

  • Or should I hold on to the cash and try to buy a rental property?

  • Or is there a fourth, smarter option?

I like low risk. I like whatever will make doing my taxes year to year easier. I'm really not a "money" person, I just want to make the logical, low-risk, low-maintenance choice that will protect my future.

About me:

I'm in my 30s, living in the US. I don't own any property. I'm currently making below the poverty line, but I'm getting by. I have no debt. I have $2K in a savings account. I may be moving across the country for graduate school in a little over a year.

