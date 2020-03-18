Thank you for reading

I would like to know if anyone would be able to point me to a tool or API that could help. I would not mind using R or Python, or even a basic spreadsheet.

The idea is I have a few brokerage accounts with different brokers. I would like to have a script that can connect to the account, download the holdings, categorize them buy industry, and make a nice pie chart for each industry.

EG. $100 in bonds, $200 in metals, $400 in real estate, $300 in healthcare

Pie Chart 30% healthcare, 40% real estate ....

It would be nice if it had the ability to further elaborate on an industry. Like if you click healthcare, show you the percentage of healthcare stocks...

If there is an R library someone would recommend, that would be great because Shiny may be a nice tool for this. I hope someone can point me in the right direction so I do not need to re-invent the wheel.

Thank you again