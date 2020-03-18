My question is general, but prompted by the current stock price of NASDAQ:CRTO (https://www.google.com/search?q=crto&tbm=fin). The company is currently trading at a market cap of less than 400M$ but the last earnings report shows 418.76M$ "cash on hand".

Does it mean that anyone buying the company would make instant profit ? What sense does it even make to be valued below the cash you're sitting on ?

This is not even regarding the fact that the company is also generating money through its activity, and all the material assets they possess like servers & stuff.