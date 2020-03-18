Can someone explain what happened here?

It appears that the stock price fell by nearly 10% between the time the AH market closed at 19:59 and the time it opened again at 06:00

How is this possible? The volume for those two ticks were only 164 and 100, respectively, whereas the nearby candles have much higher volume and do not move the price hardly at all. The next highest volume candle is 1300 and only moves the price $0.82 cents

I thought volume dictates the amount the price changes? How does the stock price change so drastically on so little volume during the seconds between the extended close/open?