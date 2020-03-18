I want to trade options but with less than 100 shares with options is this possible or not? Is there any resources to get me answers instead of having to watch endless hours and/or articles that go around my questions. thanks.
Your question isn't clear. Are you referring to option contracts that are for less than 100 shares?
Traditional options are for 100 shares. A number of years ago the CBOE tried a pilot program with option contracts on 10 shares for about a dozen or so high priced stocks and indices (Mini Contracts). It didn't catch on. I don't know if there are any remaining vestiges of that program. Google for up to date info.