I'm from Italy and I've "invested" in the following short ETF:

BOOST FTSE MIB 3X SHORT DAILY

ISIN: IE00B873CW36

Ticker: 3ITS.MI

WisdomTree Info Sheet Used to be called Boost, now they're WisdomTree



I bought the ETF through my broker at the stock exchange in Milano, Italy.

Today I read the news see image that Italy is banning all short selling for 3 months. I'm now concerned how the ETF is affected.