I've new to investing.

I've often wondered if there is an established stock market investing technique that I could use -- that is based on strict rules.

Example:

for companies that have been public for >= 10 years: if the stock value drops to 50% of it's average value from the past 6 months if the stock value's average slope over the past 7 days is not more than than -5% then buy $10,000 of stock if the value reaches the average value of the 6 months prior to the date of purchase then sell the stock (no exceptions)

Question:

Is there an established technique for investing that is based on strict, buy-low-sell-normal rules?

And if so, is there a class of products that do the math, notifications, and actions automatically?