I've new to investing.
I've often wondered if there is an established stock market investing technique that I could use -- that is based on strict rules.
Example:
for companies that have been public for >= 10 years:
if the stock value drops to 50% of it's average value from the past 6 months
if the stock value's average slope over the past 7 days is not more than than -5%
then buy $10,000 of stock
if the value reaches the average value of the 6 months prior to the date of purchase
then sell the stock (no exceptions)
Question:
Is there an established technique for investing that is based on strict, buy-low-sell-normal rules?
And if so, is there a class of products that do the math, notifications, and actions automatically?