0

I've new to investing.

I've often wondered if there is an established stock market investing technique that I could use -- that is based on strict rules.

Example:

for companies that have been public for >= 10 years:
     if the stock value drops to 50% of it's average value from the past 6 months
          if the stock value's average slope over the past 7 days is not more than than -5%
              then buy $10,000 of stock
              if the value reaches the average value of the 6 months prior to the date of purchase
                   then sell the stock (no exceptions)

Question:

Is there an established technique for investing that is based on strict, buy-low-sell-normal rules?

And if so, is there a class of products that do the math, notifications, and actions automatically?

|improve this question
New contributor
Wilson is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Wilson is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.