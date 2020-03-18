I am 26 yo and have total $27.5k contributed to my 401(K). I have chosen 2045 Blackrock target date fund and my 2020 first quarter rate of return is -37% due to the current market blood bath. I have lost around 7.5k in the first quarter itself in 2020 and my current balance stands at ~20k. I am feeling very panicky and thinking of moving out my 401k or adjusting my target date fund to a nearer date fund to reduce loses. I saw few other online posts similar to my question but they were having a negative return rate of single digit. Should I take any action right now?
2045 meaning you wouldn't need the money until at least that date? personally, i don't even pay attention to how my 401k is doing so i'm not tempted to worry about how it is doing... – Michael 28 mins ago
@Michael No thats just the fund that I have chosen to invest in. Farther the fund date, more aggressive the fund is. – Q-RIUS 23 mins ago