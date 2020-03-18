According to recent figures, Australia's pre-funded pension funds total 125% of the nations GDP -- one of the highest in the world. While this clearly has desirable effects on narrowing a potential funding gap, but I would suspect there are some teachable moments along Australia's pension scheme as it evolved to its present-day form.

Question

Can anyone share insight on why Australia decided on this approach rather than increase retirement age or adjust the replacement rate or other methods? Was it a no-brainer, or did the market encounter challenges along the way as pre-funded pensions climbed to 125% of GDP?