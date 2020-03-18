0

According to recent figures, Australia's pre-funded pension funds total 125% of the nations GDP -- one of the highest in the world. While this clearly has desirable effects on narrowing a potential funding gap, but I would suspect there are some teachable moments along Australia's pension scheme as it evolved to its present-day form.

Question

Can anyone share insight on why Australia decided on this approach rather than increase retirement age or adjust the replacement rate or other methods? Was it a no-brainer, or did the market encounter challenges along the way as pre-funded pensions climbed to 125% of GDP?

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.