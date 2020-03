I make after tax contributions to my company 401K. 15 years ago my company didn't offer a ROTH 401K but allowed for after tax contributions. My contributions are 8% of my base pay (after tax) and my company matches 4% of pre-tax dollars. All interest and reinvested dividends are also pre-tax. My company has switched investment managers and now there is a ROTH 401K option. If I want to change my 401K to a ROTH 401K, is the cost basis, the money I owe tax on?