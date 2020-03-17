0

I have opened a bank account in Ireland. I recently moved to another country and I wanted to transfer the funds to a new bank in the new country and close the Irish bank account. I don't have any debts/credit cards/pending payments/anything that can affect the closure of my account.

The Irish bank has an online form for closing accounts. I cannot use the online form because it does not allow me to specify the coordinates for the kind of transfer I need to make (I need to make an FFC transfer, but the form does have that option, and there's no other way I can insert the FFC transfer details).

After calling support many times and having my case escalated through a number of different representatives, finally after two weeks I was able to talk to somebody who understands what an FFC transfer is. They told me that it's true I cannot do it online, and I should send a paper letter instead.

I did that, but the representative who got my letter contacted me saying that I could close my account online. I explained the situation to them, and asked them to contact their coworkers for clarifications if needed, but they insisted on saying that I could close my account online.

Fast forward one week: nobody is answering my emails anymore. Not even the representatives that were able to help me suggesting that I should send a letter.

Now, what can I do? How can I get my money in the least painful way? In some countries, banks are required to close accounts within 90 days from the day they receive a closure letter, but it doesn't seem to be the case for Ireland. Is there any regulation that I could appeal to?

